Former PM Karen Karapetyan invited to session of Inquiry Committee of April war

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Inquiry Committee of the National Assembly of Armenia investigating the circumstances of the April war of 2016 has invited former Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan to participate in the session of the Committee.

Chairman of the Committee Andranik Kocharyan told ARMENPRESS that they have sent the invitation and assume that it will be accepted.

The session will take place on May 11 at 13:00.

Karen Karapetyan was appointed Prime Minister of Armenia in September 2016 and was in office until 2018.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan