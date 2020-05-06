Pashinyan says Gazprom should change its approaches in the light of collapse of energy market

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan thinks that Russian ''Gazprom'' company should change its approaches in the light of the global crisis and collapse of the energy market, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said at the National Assembly, answering the question of an MP from ‘'My step'' faction if there are any worries over teh possible fluctuations of gas price.

According to Pashinyan, the aspiration of the partners from Russian Gazprom to make their company economically more competitive is normal and acceptable. ''Gas reaches to the consumer through pipes and if these pipes are not serviced, they will go wrong in 1-2 years and gas will not reach its destination. The company has to have adequate income to be able to ensure the maintenance of this infrastructure. But we think that the company from our strategically partner country should change its approaches in the light of this global crisis and collapse of energy market. And we will try to talk with our partners about this'', he said.

Pashinyan noted that the establishment of a common energy market is one of the key issues on the agenda of the EAEU. ''And we think that starting from now we should move forward with that logic'', he said.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan