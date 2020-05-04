SU-30SMs fly above Yerevan as Air Force holds preparations for upcoming Victory Day show

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Air Force pilots are maneuvering their SU-30SM fighter jets above Yerevan in a preparation flyover for the upcoming May 9 Victory Day air show, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.

She said the Armenian Air Force will hold a nationwide air parade on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory Day.

“Since other events are not planned due to the coronavirus pandemic, only an air show will take place, and today preparation flights are taking place. The air show is organized with participation of Armenian and Russian pilots,” Stepanyan said.

Stepanyan did not reveal how many aircraft from the Armenian side will take part in the parade.

Earlier, the Russian military said 210 jets and gunships from their base in Gyumri will participate in the show.

Reporting by Karen Khachatryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan