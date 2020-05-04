International recognition of Armenian Genocide is a key agenda issue – FM

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide remains one of the most important agenda issues of Armenia, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during the parliamentary hearings on the government’s program.

“Last year several initiatives were held on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the commemoration of victims. France declared April 24 as the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. The parliaments of Italy and Portugal adopted initiatives on condemnation and recognition. On October 30 the US House of Representatives adopted a resolution affirming the US position on the Armenian Genocide, and on December 12 the US Senate unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide. On February 13, 2020, the parliament of Syria adopted a resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide”, the FM said.

According to him, the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide has long received a universal significance as its recognition is one of the most effective tools to prevent the crime of genocide. “In this respect the recent subtexts on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide are worth noting which are conditioned not only by the friendly relations between the nations, who recognized it, and the Armenian people, but also by the aspiration to prevent the new tragedies in the world and the region. In fact, there is a perception in our region that the recognition of the Armenian Genocide is a restraining force to the threat to security”, the Armenian FM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan