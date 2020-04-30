Armenian FM holds phone talk with Italian counterpart

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held on April 29 a telephone conversation with Italy’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation Luigi di Maio, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

“On behalf of the Armenian people and government, FM Mnatsakanyan expressed support to the good people of Italy on effectively addressing the challenges caused by the pandemic and quickly overcoming it.

The Armenian FM introduced his Italian counterpart on the actions and programs taken by the Armenian government to prevent the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and mitigate its economic-social consequences.

In the context of fighting COVID-19 and eliminating its consequences the two FMs exchanged views on the new initiatives of the international cooperation.

Coming to the bilateral agenda-related issues, FM Mnatsakanyan stated that Armenia attaches special importance to the development of relations based on the common Armenian-Italian civilizational values. In this regard they praised the high-level political dialogue between Armenia and Italy, as well as outlined the future steps to further strengthen and expand the cooperation in the fields of mutual interest.

During the phone talk the ministers also touched upon broad range of international and regional security issues”, the Armenian MFA said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan