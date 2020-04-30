Coronavirus: California plans to close all parks and beaches starting May 1

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. California Governor Gavin Newsom plans to close all beaches and parks starting May 1 after crowds ignored the social distancing rules to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, RIA Novosti reports.

The Governor plans to adopt a respective decision as many citizens do not follow the self-quarantine regime.

Earlier the California Governor said they plan to tighten the coronavirus-related restrictions.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

