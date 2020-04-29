FM Mnatsakanyan, Toivo Klaar discuss challenges caused by spread of novel coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohra Mnatsakanyan had a telephone conversation with Toivo Klaar, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the interlocutors discussed the challenges caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus and the steps aimed at overcoming them.

They also referred to the recent regional developments. In the context of the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Artsakh recently, FM Mnatsakanyan emphasized the importance of the democratic elections in Artsakh in terms of the implementation of human rights, preservation of the security of the people of Artsakh and for the effective development of the peace process.

During the meeting the sides also referred to the April 21 video conference between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs mediated by the OSCE Minsk group Co-chairs, based on which a five-sided statement was issued. The sides particularly emphasized the importance of unconditional preservation and strengthening of the ceasefire under the light of the global fight against the coronavirus.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan