‘We are together in our prayers remembering Genocide victims’ – MEP

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Member of the European Parliament Annie Schreijer-Pierik says her duty is to reveal the truth about the fact of the Armenian Genocide.

In an interview to ARMENPRESS, the MEP said these days it’s necessary to be together in minds, prayers remembering the Genocide victims.

“Today we commemorate the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire 105 years ago, in 1915, as well as the genocide of Pontic Greeks and Aramaic Christians. Infuriated by religious, racist hatred and theories of conspiracy, the Turkish authorities directed their anger to the Armenian people, and the coordinated extermination plan of the native Armenian and other Christian nations of the territory of present-day Turkey was initiated. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus crisis, we cannot commemorate together the victims at the Almelo Monument. But we can be together in our minds, prayers, remembering the victims of the Genocide. Therefore, I hope next year I will meet you again”, the MEP said.

According to her, despite the 1915 Genocide, the Armenian people, the Armenian Christianity and Armenia state exist. “But it’s necessary to be cautious because the Christian heritage in the territory of the former Ottoman Empire, the Republic of Turkey, is still under danger. Unfortunately, the last Christians and churches of the region are endangered via a conflict, nationalism and extremist Islamism. My duty in the European Parliament is to reveal the truth about the fact of the Genocide, as well as to contribute to the mutual reconciliation and international cooperation, as well as to further intensify and make closer the ties between Armenia and the European Union. Our unity will remain and will deepen. I will continue making efforts on this direction in Brussels and Strasbourg”, Annie Schreijer-Pierik said.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24.

The fact of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized, and affirmed in the form of media and eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions, and statements by many states and international organizations. The complete catalogue of all documents categorizing the 1915-23 widespread massacre of the Armenian population in Ottoman Empire as a premeditated and thoroughly executed act of Genocide, is extensive.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan