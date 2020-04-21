India sends mediacal aid to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a telephone conversation with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. ARMENPRESS reports Jaishankar tweeted about his conversation with the Armenian FM, noting that the medical aid sent by India to Armenia is expected to arrive soon.

''I had a warm conversation with the Foreign Minister of brotherly Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. We discussed the strengthening of our friendship even at the time when we are fighting against coronavirus. We appreciate Armenia's careful attitide towards the Indian students studying iin Armenia. We expect our medical aid to arrive soon'', Subrahmanyam Jaishankar wrote.

