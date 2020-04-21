US to provide additional 600,000 USD to Armenia to fight COVID-19 pandemic

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The United States will provide additional 600,000 USD to Armenia for fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Armenian deputy foreign minister Avet Adonts said at a press conference today.

“The US has added additional 600,000 USD to the already announced 1.1 million in aid”, the deputy FM said.

On March 28 the US State Department announced that together with the USAID it will provide 1.1 million USD to Armenia aimed at improving the healthcare field, in particular developing the laboratory systems, increasing the capacities for diagnosing coronavirus, assisting the expert circles, etc.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

In Armenia, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 1,401, according to the latest data.

Reported by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan