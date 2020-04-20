Armenia coronavirus cases reach 1,339

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. 48 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,339, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

2 more people have died, rising the death toll to 22.

The number of people who recovered from the virus has increased by 35, and the total number of recoveries has reached 580.

At the moment the active cases are 737.

The healthcare ministry informs that the two patients who died were aged 62 and 90 and had accompanying chronic diseases.

So far, 13,373 people passed coronavirus testing in Armenia.

Reported by Lilit Demuryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan