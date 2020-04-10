IDBank offers Online Rocket Loan

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. IDBank has launched the service “Rocket Loan”, which will give you an opportunity to get up to 5 million AMD loan, with the speed of a rocket, without leaving home. The service is available as through IDBanking.am online platform, as through Idram application.

Any moment, just a few simple steps from any place are needed and the loan amount will be on your account; there are no hidden commission fees, the loan amount can be transferred to any other account or card.

Head of Marketing department of IDBank, Tatevik Hovhannisyan, noted that taking into consideration the importance of the digital tools and products at present conditions, the Bank has replenished its already existing digital toolset with this proposal.

"Fortunately, we offer our clients a complete range of remote services, with an opportunity to get more than 250 services, from making payments to getting online loans through IDBanking.am online platform and the Idram app. “One of the advantages of “Rocket Loan” is that even without being a client of the Bank, with the help of Idram, in the process of submitting a loan application, you can pass a full remote identification and receive the loan without having to visit the Bank. Directly from the Idram app, customers can make payments for utilities, for various services, online and offline remote payments, QR and NFC payments for products and services in stores,” said Tatevik Hovhannisyan.

‘’If you don't have Idram app yet, then download it from the App Store or Google Play and take advantage of the complete range of remote services.

You can find more details about Rocket Loan here.

The Bank is controlled by the CBA’’, reads the statement issued by the Bank.