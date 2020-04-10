Armenia ready to provide assistance to EAEU partners within its capacities – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready to provide support to its partners, member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as much as possible in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a video conference of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council.

“Armenia is ready within its capacities to provide assistance to its EAEU partners. I am sure that in the EAEU we should unite our efforts in fighting the pandemic. We should strengthen our union, even in case of the current pandemic. We should prove the viability of our union during the crisis. In such situation we need to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the free trade regime within the EAEU. The restriction in movement of goods and services within the EAEU is unacceptable, even during the current pandemic. It is necessary to create conditions for the uninterrupted operation of cargo transportation”, he said.

In his remarks PM Pashinyan also thanked Russia for the operative support provided to Armenia. “In the fight against the pandemic we are cooperating with our main international partners, and by using this chance, I want to thank our Russian partners for the operative assistance and effective cooperation”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The session of the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council, scheduled to take place in Minsk, Belarus, is currently being held via a video conference due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has surpassed 1,608.000. 95,837 people have died from the virus so far.

