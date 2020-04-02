Armenian President discusses COVID-19 pandemic with Dr. Eric Esrailian over phone

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian continues discussions with international partners, famous Armenian and foreign specialists and scientists on issues relating to the prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

This time the President had a telephone conversation with famous American-Armenian doctor, Health Sciences Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Eric Esrailian. Mr. Esrailian is also an active public figure, member of the Central Board of Directors at the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), and the producer of the movie on the Armenian Genocide – The Promise.

During the phone talk the Armenian President and Dr. Esrailian discussed the global coronavirus pandemic and the cooperation opportunities in fighting the disease in Armenia. President Sarkissian highlighted uniting efforts to overcome the current situation, as well as the exchange of experience and mutual support. In this context the officials discuss how the opportunities of charity programs can be used more effectively in Armenia and Artsakh.

Eric Esrailian informed that starting this March a cooperation aimed at preventing the COVID-19 outbreak has been established between the UCLA’s Public Health School and Armenia’s ministry of healthcare through one of the projects of the University’s The Promise Armenian Institute chaired by Professor Alina Dorian.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Armenia has reached 663. 4 death cases have been registered so far. 33 patients have recovered. 2490 people tested negative for the virus. The number of active cases is 626.

