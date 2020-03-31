Australian chess player Arianne Caoili, 33, dies in Yerevan two weeks after car crash

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Filipino-born Australian chess player Arianne Caoili has died at the age of 33 in Yerevan, Armenia, two weeks after being seriously injured in a car crash.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Caoili’s husband, the Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian, tweeted: “I have no words to express the grievance over my wife Arianne's death. She was intelligent , hard working and joyous person that lived a beautiful life...

I love you honeybun, sleep tight”.

Many renowned chess players from all over the world, namely Magnus Carlsen and Anish Giri, expressed condolences to Aronian.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan