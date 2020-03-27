Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 March

Armenian banks grant principal and interest payment holidays to thousands of borrowers

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Amid the coronavirus-related state of emergency, Armenian banks have made revisions in the loan terms of thousands of borrowers (individuals and companies), and the vast majority were granted principal and interest payment holiday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.

“Since March 20, Armenian banks have revised the loan terms of 96,838 citizens and 3,395 companies. In vast majority of revised cases the banks granted loan holidays, in some cases for several months,” the PM said.

Pashinyan said the volume of the revised loans totals around 200 billion drams.

