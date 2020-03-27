Armenia, Georgia discuss COVID-19 situation, transit cargo shipments

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, the PM’s Office said.

Pashinyan and Gakharia exchanged information about the COVID-19 situations in their countries.

“Issues concerning the transit shipment of Armenian goods through the Georgian territory were discussed. Special measures are being taken to ensure the uninterrupted cargo transportations through the Lars Checkpoint. Nikol Pashinyan and Giorgi Gakharia will continue regular contacts to rapidly respond to further issues,” Pashinyan’s Office said in a readout.

The Lars Checkpoint is the land border crossing point between Russia and Georgia. Armenian cargo shipments by land to/from Russia are carried out through this checkpoint via Georgian territory.

