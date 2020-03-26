Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 March

Development component should be behind assistance programs - PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, discussions on anti-crisis measures continue at the Government.

Particularly, the extra tools and opportunities for business assistance and social assistance to particular social groups, which can complement the program packages adopted by the Government today, were discussed.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, during the consultation the heads of relevant bodies presented a number of proposals and ideas, over which exchange of ideas took place.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the development component should be behind any assistance program.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
