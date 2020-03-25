Armenia’s economic activity index grew 8.7% in two months

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index grew by 8.7% in January-February 2020 compared to January-February 2019, according to the data released by the National Statistical Committee.

In particular, the industrial production volume grew by 15.3%, construction volume – 5.8%, trade turnover – 6.3% and services volume – 11.2%.

In January-February 2020 consumer price index declined by 0.1%, whereas the industrial production price index rose by 0.7%.

Electricity production volume increased by 23.1%.

Average monthly nominal salary increased by 10.4%, comprising 190,468 drams. Moreover, in the public sector the salary growth comprised 12.1%, whereas in the private sector it was 8.8%.

External trade turnover volumes also recorded growth, 2.4%. Moreover, the export grew by 8.8%, but the import declined by 0.8%.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan