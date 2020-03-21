Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 March

Armenia reports second coronavirus recovery, active cases stand at 158

Armenia reports second coronavirus recovery, active cases stand at 158

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The second patient to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Armenia will be discharged today, March 21, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases so far stands at 160, with 158 being active after this recovery. The first patient recovered on March 15th. The remaining patients are hospitalized.

“Today we are discharging our second recovered patient, whose test results came back negative,” Torosyan said, adding that the patient’s mother – who was quarantined with the patient for 21 days in the same room – will also be discharged. The mother of the patient never even tested positive. “All her tests were negative to this day,” Torosyan said, not ruling out the possibility that the woman might have had contracted the virus but it went unnoticed due to speedy recovery.

“I wish good health to all other patients and I thank our epidemiologists and infectious diseases specialists for their work. I advise all other citizens to maintain personal protection measures, as well as the rules of the state of emergency,” Torosyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Australian chess player Arianne Caoili in serious condition after Yerevan single-vehicle-crash 09:46, 03.15.2020
Viewed 28830 times
Australian chess player Arianne Caoili in serious condition after Yerevan single-vehicle-crash

Armenia issues global travel warning 11:21, 03.15.2020
Viewed 3499 times
Armenia issues global travel warning

Three new COVID19 cases in Armenia bring total to 26 with 300 quarantined 20:14, 03.15.2020
Viewed 3121 times
Three new COVID19 cases in Armenia bring total to 26 with 300 quarantined

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 64 13:34, 03.17.2020
Viewed 2641 times
Armenia coronavirus cases reach 64

Russian scientists fully decode COVID-19 genome 15:46, 03.19.2020
Viewed 2342 times
Russian scientists fully decode COVID-19 genome

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration