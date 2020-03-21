Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 March

Armenia shuts down entertainment venues due to coronavirus

Armenia shuts down entertainment venues due to coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, the superintendent of the state of emergency which is in force until April 14th due to the coronavirus, has ordered the shutdown of shopping centers, nightclubs, discos, casinos, bookmakers and movie theaters. The order is effective until April 14th. It does not cover restaurants.

Food and liquor stores will remain open.

The order is effective from March 22, 00:01.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Australian chess player Arianne Caoili in serious condition after Yerevan single-vehicle-crash 09:46, 03.15.2020
Viewed 28830 times
Australian chess player Arianne Caoili in serious condition after Yerevan single-vehicle-crash

Armenia issues global travel warning 11:21, 03.15.2020
Viewed 3499 times
Armenia issues global travel warning

Three new COVID19 cases in Armenia bring total to 26 with 300 quarantined 20:14, 03.15.2020
Viewed 3121 times
Three new COVID19 cases in Armenia bring total to 26 with 300 quarantined

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 64 13:34, 03.17.2020
Viewed 2641 times
Armenia coronavirus cases reach 64

Russian scientists fully decode COVID-19 genome 15:46, 03.19.2020
Viewed 2342 times
Russian scientists fully decode COVID-19 genome

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration