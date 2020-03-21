Armenia shuts down entertainment venues due to coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, the superintendent of the state of emergency which is in force until April 14th due to the coronavirus, has ordered the shutdown of shopping centers, nightclubs, discos, casinos, bookmakers and movie theaters. The order is effective until April 14th. It does not cover restaurants.

Food and liquor stores will remain open.

The order is effective from March 22, 00:01.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan