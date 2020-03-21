Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 March

World Bank approves EUR 17.9 million loan for additional funding of SILD project in Armenia

World Bank approves EUR 17.9 million loan for additional funding of SILD project in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved the EUR 17.9 million loan for the Additional Financing of the Social Investment and Local Development (SILD) project in Armenia.

This project will further assist the Government of Armenia in improving the quality, access to, and use of community and intercommunity infrastructure and services, the World Bank said in a news release.

 “The new project will directly benefit about 55 communities, of which 35 are in newly consolidated communities, mostly rural, enabling them to identify their own investment needs,” said Sylvie Bossoutrot, World Bank Country Manager for Armenia. “I am particularly pleased that this project will also seek to support income generating activities at the community level that could help open economic opportunities.”

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Australian chess player Arianne Caoili in serious condition after Yerevan single-vehicle-crash 09:46, 03.15.2020
Viewed 28707 times
Australian chess player Arianne Caoili in serious condition after Yerevan single-vehicle-crash

Armenia issues global travel warning 11:21, 03.15.2020
Viewed 3477 times
Armenia issues global travel warning

Three new COVID19 cases in Armenia bring total to 26 with 300 quarantined 20:14, 03.15.2020
Viewed 3099 times
Three new COVID19 cases in Armenia bring total to 26 with 300 quarantined

Armenia coronavirus cases reach 64 13:34, 03.17.2020
Viewed 2603 times
Armenia coronavirus cases reach 64

1st coronavirus infected patient in Armenia recovers 22:37, 03.15.2020
Viewed 2258 times
1st coronavirus infected patient in Armenia recovers

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration