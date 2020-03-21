Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 March

83% of Armenia’s novel coronavirus cases are direct contact stage II transmissions

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. 133 out of the 160 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia are all linked with the two previously detected sources of infection – one in the town of Etchmiatsin (Vagharshapat) and the other in a manufacturing plant in Yerevan, healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on social media. She did not elaborate on the other cases. 

As of midday March 21, there are 159 active novel coronavirus cases in Armenia. One patient recovered and was discharged from hospital on March 15.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





