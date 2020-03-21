Armenian President phones Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan over coronavirus vaccine

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a phone conversation with Armenian-American entrepreneur, philanthropist and venture capitalist Noubar Afeyan, the co-founder and chairman of the US bio-tech company Moderna Therapeutics, which has started clinical trials of a novel coronavirus vaccine in Seattle, Washington.

Afeyan, the co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, presented to the Armenian president the trial process and the creation of the vaccine, Sarkissian’s office said in a readout.

The president and Afeyan also talked about the situation in the world and in Armenia which has been caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the preventive actions and countermeasures.

“President Sarkissian, speaking about the preventive and overcoming steps in Armenia against the coronavirus spread, also attached importance to combining efforts and cooperation with international partners,” said the readout.

