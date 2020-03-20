4041 lonely elderly people in Armenia to be provided with foodstuff for a month

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. With the support of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, 4041 lonely elderly people will be provided with foodstuff for one month.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Government of Armenia, “Mission Armenia’’ and ‘’German Red Cross’’ started the implementation of the program on March 20.

“Mission Armenia’’ Charity NGO will provide foodstuff to 1934 elderly people in Yerevan and 1892 elderly people in the regions, while “German Red Cross” will provide foodstuff for a month to 215 elderly people.

