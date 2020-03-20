Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 March

Armenian FM congratulates Iranian people on Nowruz

Armenian FM congratulates Iranian people on Nowruz

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan congratulated the Iranian people on their New Year – Nowruz.

“Wishing happy, prosperous, peaceful and healthy Novruz to all who celebrate today! 
To our good neighbours in Iran in particular I wish strength and resilience in confidence and solidarity!”, the Armenian FM said on Twitter.





