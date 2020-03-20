Armenian FM congratulates Iranian people on Nowruz
16:33, 20 March, 2020
YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan congratulated the Iranian people on their New Year – Nowruz.
“Wishing happy, prosperous, peaceful and healthy Novruz to all who celebrate today!
To our good neighbours in Iran in particular I wish strength and resilience in confidence and solidarity!”, the Armenian FM said on Twitter.
