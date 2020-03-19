Donations for Armenia coronavirus efforts reach 100,000,000 in two days

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. In two days, a total of 100,000,000 drams has been donated to the Armenian government for its anti-coronavirus efforts, the government said.

The treasury account (900005001947) was opened on March 17th for citizens and organizations willing to make donations.

The government said a total of 650 payments were made since, totaling 100,000,000 drams. The donations amounted to a bit over 45,5 million as of 18:00 yesterday.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan