Armenian PM’s spouse thanks healthcare workers for dedicated work during coronavirus crisis

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Spouse of the Armenian prime minister Anna Hakobyan has sent a letter of gratitude, as well as sweets to the medical staff of Nork Infection Clinic Hospital to thank them for the work they do during the current coronavirus crisis, Mrs. Hakobyan’s spokesperson Hasmik Harutyunyan told Armenpress.

“Mrs. Hakobyan follows the great work done by doctors these days. Sending a letter and sweets is a small step through which Anna Hakobyan is expressing her gratitude to all medics, including those working in Nork Infection Hospital and other medical centers. These healthcare workers are in the frontline, demonstrate high qualities and fight against the virus day and night. Mrs. Hakobyan thanked for this, wished good health and stated that doctors will record the victory in this disproportionate war”, the spokesperson said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia is 64, one patient has recovered.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan