COVID19: Armenia announces travel ban effective immediately for citizens of hardest-hit 16 countries

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is announcing a travel ban effective immediately for citizens of 16 countries over the novel coronavirus pandemic, the governmental Armenian Unified InfoCenter reported.

Citizens of China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom are banned from entering Armenia.

Citizens of Armenia returning from the abovementioned 16 countries will be quarantined for 14 days.

“The entry of one driver and one substitute driver carrying out freight shipments from these countries to Armenia will not be restricted. In addition, all Armenian nationals arriving to Armenia from all foreign directions must self-quarantine for 14 days. In the event of developing symptoms of disease during the self-quarantine immediately contact the 060 838300 hotline,” the center said.

On March 16th, the Armenian government declared a state of emergency until April 14th over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As of March 17, 16:00 (GMT+4), the number of confirmed cases stands at 64, with one recovered patient.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan