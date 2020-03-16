Ethnic Armenian taxi drivers in Barcelona offer free transportation to medics to fight COVID-19

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian taxi drivers in the Spanish city of Barcelona came up with an initiative in the ongoing situation caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Armenian Embassy in Spain said on Facebook.

“At this different moments the Armenian taxi drivers offer free transportation to medics”, the Embassy said, sharing the statement made in Los Armenious group on Facebook.

Martin Kirakosyan, Andranik Petrosyan, Abraham Hakobyan, Edgar Avetisyan, Artur Martirosyan, Armen Azaryan, Hayk Yeghikyan, Davit Pilosyan and others also posted their phone numbers in line with the statement. Under the statement many users thanked the Armenian taxi drivers for this humanitarian initiative.

According to the latest reports, number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Spain has reached 7,988. Worldometer reported that the death toll has risen to 294.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan