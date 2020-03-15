Australian chess player Arianne Caoili in serious condition after Yerevan single-vehicle-crash

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Australian chess player Arianne Caoili, the wife of Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian, is in serious condition after a single-vehicle-collision in Yerevan.

Rescue services responded to a car crash call Saturday midnight.

Caoili was driving her SUV on Sebastia Street when apparently after losing control it crashed into a concrete barrier under a bridge.

Rescuers evacuated Caoili to the Astghik Medical Center, where doctors said her condition is serious. There were no reports about other occupants in the vehicle.

UPDATES:

11:48 - Doctors report "positive dynamics" in Caoili's condition. She is conscious, but still in serious condition.