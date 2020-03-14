Pashinyan and wife test negative for coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Pashinyan and his wife had gone into self-quarantine on March 13th after a media report said the Brazilian president had the virus. Anna Hakobyan had a meeting with the Brazilian First Lady days earlier.

The report on the Brazilian president’s health condition was refuted afterwards, but Pashinyan and his wife however chose to stay self-quarantined and take the test as a precaution.

The tests came back negative.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan