Armenia and Georgia ban movements of citizens from one country to another for 10 days

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. By the mutual consent of the sides, Armenia and Georgia have decided to ban the movement of citizens from one country to another for 10 days starting from March 14, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“At the same time the countries will ensure the entry of their citizens wishing to return to their countries. These limitations cover all types of transport means but they do not cover transportations of goods”, he wrote, a ding that everything is done for public safety.  

8 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia since March 1, 2020 

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





