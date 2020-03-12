TUMO announces one-month shutdown in Armenia, Artsakh amid coronavirus fears

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. TUMO is shutting down its three centers in Armenia and one in Artsakh amid coronavirus fears. The classes are suspended until April 12, TUMO spokesperson Zaruhi Budaghyan told ARMENPRESS.

“We want to protect our students from potential coronavirus-related risks”, she said.

She confirmed reports that one of the three persons to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Armenia on March 11, an Italian citizen, had visited the TUMO Yerevan center before hospitalization.

“The reports are true. The person was indeed in the Yerevan branch of TUMO, in the 6th floor. The person visited а construction site. We are announcing with utmost responsibility that the person only visited the 6th floor, where there were no staff or students. The person did not have any contacts with anyone in the building,” she said.

TUMO has three centers in Armenia (Yerevan, Gyumri and Dilijan) and one in Artsakh (Stepanakert).

It also has two international centers in Paris and Beirut.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan