Olympic flame for 2020 Games lit in Greece without spectators due to coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. The Olympic flame for the 2020 Tokyo Games was lit in ancient Olympia, Greece on Thursday without a single spectator due to precautions over the novel coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

An actress dressed as an ancient Greek high priestess lit the flame using the rays of the sun reflected off a concave mirror, launching a week-long torch relay in Greece before the flame is handed to Tokyo organisers on March 19. Greek shooter, Rio Olympics champ Anna Korakaki is the first torch bearer.