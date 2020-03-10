Armenian parliament Speaker, Serbian PM discuss military-industrial cooperation

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić on March 10.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, welcoming the delegation led by the head of the Armenian parliament, the Serbian PM thanked Armenia for friendship and support. Ana Brnabić showed interest in deepening relations between the two countries in the spheres of economy, education and high technologies. She highlighted the abolishment of the visa regime between the two countries and the official opening of the embassy of Serbia in Yerevan in the nearest days.

Ararat Mirzoyan thanked for the warm reception and emphasized that the relations between the two countries and peoples are really friendly and there is still unrealized potential and it’s necessary to make joint efforts for fully realizing the potential. Mirzoyan noted that in addition to the abolishment of the visa regime, it’s necessary to make efforts to establish direct air connection between the two countries, which will foster the interactions between the two peoples.

Referring to Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Ararat Mirzoyan noted that first of all it’s about the physical existence of the Armenians living there.

The sides also referred to the possible cooperation in the sphere of military industry.

Following the meeting with Ana Brnabić, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia met with Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church His Holiness Irinej.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan