Armenian soldier killed by Azerbaijani fire

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Contractual soldier Zohrab Sianosyan, 1984, was killed by Azerbaijani fire on March 10 at about 15:30 in the south-western section of the border.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, investigation into circumstances is underway.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia offers sincere condolences to the family, friends and co-servicemen of the killed soldier.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





