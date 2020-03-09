Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan remanded in custody in absentia as arrest warrant remains outstanding

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction has approved the Special Investigations Service’s motion on remanding businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan, for whom an arrest warrant remains outstanding since March 3.

Mayrapetyan is charged with Article 38-311 of the Criminal Code (assisting in receiving a bribe).

