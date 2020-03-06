New projects of JHM Foundation and TUMO center in tech education presented to PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received founder of JHM Foundation, benefactor Lysa Grigorian and CEO of Tumo Center for Creative Technologies Marie Lou Papazian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the guests presented to Pashinyan the pending projects and events in the sphere of tech education among children and youngsters, particularly in Gyumri and other cities of the country. They mentioned that investors now have trust in the Government as a result of which such projects are brought to life and new initiatives emerge.

PM Pashinyan showed interest in the ideas and initiatives presented to him, noting that the Government highlights the activities of JHM and TUMO. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that TUMO has become Armeni’s brand in the international arena and the Governemnt expresses support to the expected projects. Nikol Pashinyan added that TUMO’s programs are in line with the vision of future of the Government, as well as with Government’s priorities for education. According to Nikol Pashinyan, they are aimed at re-modeling of specializations for fitting them with market demands. “It’s important that your projects are not just acts of charity but investment in the future”, Pashinyan said.

