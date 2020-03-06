Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 March

Armenia military thwarts Azerbaijani subversive incursion attempt

Armenia military thwarts Azerbaijani subversive incursion attempt

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani troops attempted at 05:30, March 6 a subversive incursion in the direction of an Armenian military base located in Armenia’s north-east.

The Armenian military thwarted the attack and the Azerbaijani sabotage team suffered losses and left behind ammunition and a landmine detecting device, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

“The Armenian side doesn’t have losses, one serviceman sustained light injuries as a result of the actions, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified,” the Armenian military said.

“An analysis of the actions shows that for the given subversive incursion, which was implemented by respectively trained personnel, the adversary has carried out serious preparatory work" , the Armenian Defense Ministry said. 

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration