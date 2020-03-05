Armenia in green zone with high score in prevention of epidemics

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has a high score of 90 points in the prevention of epidemics compared to other countries of the world.

Prevent Epidemics said Armenia has better prepared to find, stop and prevent epidemics.

“They have functioning systems to find, stop and prevent health threats, but they must work to maintain this level of protection for their people”, stated in the website of Prevent Epidemics.

Countries marked green on the map of the website are the ones with secure level of protection. The website says Armenia has achieved a ReadyScore of 80 or higher and is working to improve and sustain its preparedness.

According to Prevent Epidemics, preparedness areas that Armenia has established to find, stop and prevent health threats are IHR coordination, communication and advocacy, zoonotic disease and food safety. Among the gaps is the antimicrobial resistance.

Among Armenia’s neighbor countries Georgia has scored 57 points.

Countries having 90 or higher scores are Canada, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates.

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan commented on this report on Facebook, noting: “Armenia is ready to find, stop and prevent epidemics”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan