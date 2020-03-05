WATCH: Turkey parliament session on Syria turns into fistfight

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. A discussion over the situation in Syria’s Idlib, namely on the Turkish military intervention, escalated into a brawl and fistfight in Turkey’s parliament.

The brawl was seemingly sparked after an opposition lawmaker from CHP party called Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a “traitor”.

The clash on Wednesday started when Engin Ozkoc of the opposition Republican People’s Party took the rostrum. During a news conference shortly before, Ozkoc called Erdogan “dishonorable, ignoble, low and treacherous," according to AP.

During a speech to members of his party, Erdogan himself had accused the opposition earlier of being “dishonorable, ignoble, low and treacherous” for questioning Turkey’s military involvement in Syria’s northwest Idlib province.

The opposition and ruling parties began exchanging bitter words and it quickly escalated into a physical brawl.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan