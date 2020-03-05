I Am Not Alone documentary brings Armenian Revolution to U.S. Theaters April 10

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian revolution film I Am Not Alone has announced its United States theatrical release.

With unprecedented access to both the revolutionary Nikol Pashinyan and the then-ruler Serzh Sargsyan, the documentary telling the story of the 2018 Armenian Velvet Revolution will now open in theaters across the US: from April 10 in Los Angeles, April 17 in New York and Fresno, and April 24 in Washington, DC, Boston, and more, after having won awards at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), AFI Fest, and Doc NYC, Massis Post reported.

The film has been praised as “masterful” by Vice and “an inspiring portrait of democratic self-determination” by The Hollywood Reporter, garnering 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 9.3 audience rating on IMDb. I Am Not Alone is directed by Garin Hovhannisian.

The film is executive produced by Serj Tankian (who also wrote the score), Joe Berlinger (Intent to Destroy), Dan Braun (Wild Wild Country), Raffi Hovannisian, Suren Ambarchyan, and Alen Petrosyan. The producers are Eric Esrailian (The Promise, Intent to Destroy), Tatevik Manoukyan, and Alec Mouhibian, who co-directed with Hovannisian the psychological thriller 1915.

"The mind-blowing experience of Armenia's velvet revolution is coming to U.S. theaters on April 10", Tankian said on social media and shared the trailer.

