President Sarkissian signs law on air communication between Armenia and Jordan

YEREVAN, MARH 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed today the law on ratifying the agreement on air communication between Armenia and Jordan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.





