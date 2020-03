Former Defense Minister of Armenia charged for embezzlement

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Charges are pressed against former Defense Minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan for misappropriation of property of particularly large scale, spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia Marina Ohanjanyan told ARMENPRESS.

She added that signature bond has been chosen as a preventive measure for Ohanyan.

The amount of misappropriation amounts to over 1 billion AMD (over 2 million USD).

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan