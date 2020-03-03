Armenian PM, Georgian President hold meeting in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili in Tbilisi on the sidelines of his official visit, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Georgian President highly valued the friendly relations of the two countries and stated that the issues and initiatives discussed during today’s meetings will give a new impetus to the further development and strengthening of the ties.

Nikol Pashinyan said he is happy to meet with Mrs. Zourabichvili during his official visit in Georgia to discuss the prospects of further deepening and developing the relations of the two states. “It’s a pleasure to once again meet with you. I can state that the Armenian-Georgian relations have recorded a positive development since our first meeting”, the Armenian PM said.

The Armenian PM and the Georgian President continued discussing several issues of the bilateral agenda. Thereafter, their discussion continued around a luncheon.

