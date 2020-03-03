Armenia upgrades Iran border shutdown in heightened COVID-19 countermeasures

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is upgrading and extending its border shutdown with Iran for another two weeks as the Islamic Republic is facing the COVID-19 outbreak, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan announced.

He said the decision of the government’s task force will be formalized and published today and come into force March 4.

The initial, partial two-week shutdown of the border was announced by Armenia on February 24. Now, the closure will be extended for another two weeks (until March 24). The initial closure featured some exceptions, namely for cargo traffic, but the upgraded countermeasure also restricts the freight transport.

As of March 3, Armenia has one novel coronavirus patient – a 29-year-old Armenian national who traveled from Iran. The patient is hospitalized and is feeling well, authorities said. His direct contacts are quarantined.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan