Armenia signs bilateral and trilateral defense cooperation plans with Greece and Cyprus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Head of the Defense Policy Department of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Levon Ayvazyan participated in the discussion and military-political consultations of the Armenian-Greek defense cooperation plan for 2020 in Greece on February 28.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, during the meetings with their Greek partners the results of the cooperation of 2019 were summed up and the programs for 2020 were discussed. The sides highly assessed the results of the cooperation.

Based on the results of the consultations, the defense ministries of Armenia and Greece signed the bilateral cooperation plan for 2020. On the same day a trilateral cooperation plan was signed between Armenia, Greece and Cyprus.

During the meetings issues referring to regional security were discussed. The sides presented their positions on the regional developments and challenges.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan