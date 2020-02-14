President Sarkissian to participate in Munich Security Conference

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has departed to Germany to participate in the Munich Security Conference.

He will be the keynote speaker during a discussion on Quantum Politics.

Sarkissian will present his Quantum Theory and speak about the global developments, global risks, new quantum technologies and systems and the quantum behavior of politics.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan