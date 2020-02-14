Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

President Sarkissian to participate in Munich Security Conference

President Sarkissian to participate in Munich Security Conference

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has departed to Germany to participate in the Munich Security Conference.

He will be the keynote speaker during a discussion on Quantum Politics.

Sarkissian will present his Quantum Theory and speak about the global developments, global risks, new quantum technologies and systems and the quantum behavior of politics.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide 15:14, 02.13.2020
Viewed 6467 times
Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 5342 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 4950 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3713 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3573 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration