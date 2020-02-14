Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Bilateral meetings, economic agenda: Armenian PM continues working visit in Germany

Bilateral meetings, economic agenda: Armenian PM continues working visit in Germany

BERLIN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan continues his working visit in Germany, Armenpress correspondent reports from Berlin.

The second day of his visit the PM will continue in Berlin and then will depart for Munich.

Today Pashinyan and his delegation will visit the German Chamber of Commerce where there will be a luncheon to discuss economic issues.

The meeting from the Armenian side will be attended by Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Germany Ashot Smbatyan, Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan, the ruling My Step faction MP, chair of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Ruben Rubinyan and assistant to the PM Hrachya Tashchyan.

After the meeting the Armenian PM will visit the headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany political party to meet with the CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak. In the daytime the PM will continue his working visit in Munich where he will attend the official opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference. In Munich Pashinyan will have several bilateral meetings, in particular will meet with President of Moldova Igor Dodon and the EU Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn. At the end of the day Nikol Pashinyan will visit the headquarters of Giesecke+Dervien (German company providing banknote and securities printing, smart cards, and cash handling systems) where he will have a meeting with the company’s CEO Ralf Wintergerst.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide 15:14, 02.13.2020
Viewed 5884 times
Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 5301 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 4893 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3681 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3526 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration