Bilateral meetings, economic agenda: Armenian PM continues working visit in Germany

BERLIN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan continues his working visit in Germany, Armenpress correspondent reports from Berlin.

The second day of his visit the PM will continue in Berlin and then will depart for Munich.

Today Pashinyan and his delegation will visit the German Chamber of Commerce where there will be a luncheon to discuss economic issues.

The meeting from the Armenian side will be attended by Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Germany Ashot Smbatyan, Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan, the ruling My Step faction MP, chair of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Ruben Rubinyan and assistant to the PM Hrachya Tashchyan.

After the meeting the Armenian PM will visit the headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany political party to meet with the CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak. In the daytime the PM will continue his working visit in Munich where he will attend the official opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference. In Munich Pashinyan will have several bilateral meetings, in particular will meet with President of Moldova Igor Dodon and the EU Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn. At the end of the day Nikol Pashinyan will visit the headquarters of Giesecke+Dervien (German company providing banknote and securities printing, smart cards, and cash handling systems) where he will have a meeting with the company’s CEO Ralf Wintergerst.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan